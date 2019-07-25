Home

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 'N' Street East
Salt Lake City, UT
Jane Stringfellow Burks


1935 - 2019
Jane Stringfellow Burks Obituary
Jane Stringfellow Burks 1935-2019 passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Jane was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 25, 1935 to E.W. Stringfellow and her mother, Marion I. Stringfellow.
Jane was faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in numerous church missions and enjoyed talking with church members throughout her life. Teaching special education and gifted art students at Granite School district was her life and legacy. Jane is a graduate of University of Utah with a BS in art, a master's in special education and teaching. She was a talented artist that loved her garden, high tea and painting in her free time.
Jane is survived by her son, Randy Burks; brother, Wendell B. Stringfellow and twin sisters, Esther and Ethel Ann Stringfellow.
A service will be held for Jane on Thursday July 25, 2019 11:00 AM Salt Lake City Cemetery (200 'N' Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah). With an interment to follow. In Lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation to the Dementia or Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 25, 2019
