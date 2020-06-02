Janeanne Yvonne Burke Smith Anderson

April 4, 1938 ~ May 28, 2020

SLC, UT-Our beloved mother & grandmother passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her family on May 28th, reuniting with her sweetheart Orson and Son Don. Yvonne was born in Cedar City, UT to Elaine C. And Eldon J. Burke. Elaine later married Howard E. Smith who raised Yvonne and her siblings as his own.

Yvonne married Orson K. Anderson in 1956 and together they raised 4 children, Don, Dave, Doug and DeAnne. Yvonne had a love and passion for knitting, reading, her Corgies, fostering Pyrenees pups, painting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, David and Douglas (Shelley) Anderson, daughter DeAnne (John) Gaviotakis, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother LeRoy (Rody) Burke, sisters Susan Knight, LaDeane Savage & Sharon Shelton, and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by husband, Orson Anderson and son, Don Anderson, parents, grandparents and special Aunt Dean and Uncle Fred Haycock.

The family would like to express a special thanks to her wonderful aide and friend Elizabeth for the dedicated care and friendship she showed to Yvonne and to all the staff at Highland Cove who showed her much love and respect for the many years she lived there.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 2:00pm at Valley View Memorial Park; 4400 West 4100 South.



