Calvary Baptist Church
1090 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1090 S State Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1090 S State Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Janet Argolia Twiggs Martin


1944 - 2019
Janet Argolia Twiggs Martin Obituary
Janet Argolia
Twiggs Martin
1944-2019
Our beloved sister, aunt, cousin, god-mother and friend, Ms. Janet Argolia Twiggs Martin, was called home. Sunrise: October 14, 1944, sunset: August 11, 2019. Janet lead a full life... one filled with compassion, joy and laughter. She had a servant's heart. She was actively involved in the church, where she sang in and directed multiple choirs. Janet also acted as the manager for the gospel group Just A Portion.
Additionally, she participated in the Calvary Missionary Society, the senior citizens ministry and the women's Sunday school class.
Her motto was, "If God brought me to it, He will see me through it. I am sticking with Him." Janet enjoyed watching old western movies and television shows, completing cross-word puzzles, and cheering on those Dallas Cowboys. She loved family gatherings and a good game of anything!
In 2009, after working thirty-three and one-half years, she retired from the Department of Workforce Services. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lillian Twiggs, and brother Terrence Grayson. Although she had no children of her own, Janet loved all children and played an instrumental role in the rearing of many.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 S State Street, Salt Lake City. Friends may call one hour prior to funeral services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
