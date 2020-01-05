Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Christopherson Davey


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Christopherson Davey Obituary
Janet Christopherson
Davey
1928 ~ 2020
Janet, 91, returned to her heavenly home January 2, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. She was born April 18, 1928 to Alvin Roy Christopherson and Ada Stringham in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Lowell Elementary, Bryant Jr. High School, East High School, and graduated from Brigham Young University. After serving a two year LDS Mission to Brazil, Janet worked at the University of Utah for two Deans, Carl J. Christensen and Henry Eyring. She Married Ronald Heard Davey June 14, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was a dedicated mother and example to her two daughters. Janet worked in the law firm of Romney and Nelson, in the Attorney General's office, and ended her career as administrative assistant to three Lieutenant Governors. She served faithfully in many different church callings. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and enjoyed membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Janet enjoyed gardening, golfing with family, picnics, traveling, and being in the mountains. She especially enjoyed singing with the Jay Welch Chorale. Janet was a great lady and touched many people. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Elizabeth and Christine (Steven) Nielsen, Sister Julia Parks, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. Friends and family may call on Monday, January 6, from 6-8 p.m. or on Tuesday, January 7 from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -