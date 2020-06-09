Janet Doone Irvine
1950-2020
Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2020, in American Fork UT. Her sarcasm, feistiness, smile and love will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Janet was born January 17, 1950, in Salt Lake City UT to William Ferrell Edwards and Valda LaRue Larsen. She primarily grew up in Midvale UT and attended Hillcrest High School. She married Bernie Irvine in 1967 and was later divorced in 1995. They had 3 children who loved her dearly.
She is survived by her children; Shellie (Mike) DeJong, Jason (Elizabeth) Irvine, and Matt (Adana) Irvine; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and siblings - Kay (Joan) Edwards, Lynn Edwards, Karen (Rick) Brady, Brent Edwards, and Bobby Edwards. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Mark.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, funeral services will be held Friday June 12th at 11:00 am by invitation only. There will be a public viewing at the mortuary on Thursday, June 11th, from 6 to 8pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
Longer obituary, online condolences and webcast of services at http://www.jenkins-soffe.com.
1950-2020
Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2020, in American Fork UT. Her sarcasm, feistiness, smile and love will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Janet was born January 17, 1950, in Salt Lake City UT to William Ferrell Edwards and Valda LaRue Larsen. She primarily grew up in Midvale UT and attended Hillcrest High School. She married Bernie Irvine in 1967 and was later divorced in 1995. They had 3 children who loved her dearly.
She is survived by her children; Shellie (Mike) DeJong, Jason (Elizabeth) Irvine, and Matt (Adana) Irvine; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and siblings - Kay (Joan) Edwards, Lynn Edwards, Karen (Rick) Brady, Brent Edwards, and Bobby Edwards. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Mark.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, funeral services will be held Friday June 12th at 11:00 am by invitation only. There will be a public viewing at the mortuary on Thursday, June 11th, from 6 to 8pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
Longer obituary, online condolences and webcast of services at http://www.jenkins-soffe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.