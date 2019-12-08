|
Janet Ericson Leonard
1967-2019
Janet Ericson Leonard (51), loving wife and mother, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She faced her seven-month journey with colon cancer with both courage and faith.
Born Dec. 21, 1967, in Salt Lake City, to C. Lee and Marion Gottfredson Ericson. Janet is survived by her husband Scott Leonard and children Lauren (12), Kaitlyn (10), and Braxton (8). Her family was her greatest treasure.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 11 am at the Butler 10th Ward, 6634 S. Greenfield Way, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 South), and Thursday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to service at the church. Interment Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City. Complete obituary cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019