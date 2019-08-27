|
|
Janet Fowler Zenger
1935 ~ 2019
Janet Fowler Zenger - Born in Salt Lake City to Emmett Sarshfield and Theresa Giles Fowler. Janet was raised on 6th Ave., Salt Lake City, Utah, and attended West High School and the University of Utah. She married Lee Reuel Zenger in 1953. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Janet was known for her artistic talents in decorating, tole painting, and gardening. With Lee, she enjoyed traveling much of Europe, boating, and traveling in their motorhome.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many leadership positions in the Young Women's and Relief Society organizations. She and Lee served for 13 in years in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they served three missions for the Church in Armenia, Cambodia, and the Nauvoo Temple.
Preceded in death by parents, brothers, William G. and Emmett, Jr.
Survived by her husband, children Kirby L. (Deborah), Cory R., Eric F. (Teri), Todd E. (Linda), Heidi J. Adam (John), Lee R. II "Skip" (DeeRae), and Tiffany E. VanOrman (John), brother Robert A. Fowler, sister Nancy Jane Neff, 26 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Centerville 1st Ward, 160 S. 300 E., Centerville, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 am Thursday at the church, prior to the service. Interment at 2:30 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, enter at 925 E. 11th Ave., SLC UT 84103. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019