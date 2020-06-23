Janet Lorraine Trujillo
1956 - 2020
1956 ~ 2020
Janet Lorraine Trujillo, age 64, went to heaven on June 19, 2020. She was born to Fred Sanchez and Mary Jo Vigil on March 10, 1956 in Helper, Utah. Janet is survived by her husband, Anthony; her children Alicia, JR (Kathy), and Aeriel; her grandchildren Konner, Jaxon, and Jazzi; and her siblings Andy (Anita), Chris (Susan), Tina (Alex), Anthony (Misty), and Melissa (Kay). She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Spike and Raymond. There was never a more loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, or friend than this beautiful woman we are saying goodbye to. She spent 47 years with her husband and love of her life, Anthony Trujillo. They met when they were 16 years old and never looked back. She has the luckiest family in the world because her love was, is, and always will be unconditional. She always saw past the madness, negativity, and anger in the world. She was so accepting and found the good in people. Her first emotion was love and she would welcome everyone into her life with a hug and a kiss. She loved to smile and make people smile. She adored elephants and enjoyed collecting them. Janet also had a taste for music and she especially loved Elvis Presley. Janet will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed enough to have met her. A visitation will be held on June 23 from 5-9 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S. A graveside service will be held on June 24 at 1 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
JUN
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
