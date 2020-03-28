|
|
1953 ~ 2020
Janet Mae Pearl, age 66, of Morgantown passed away early Thursday morning, March 26, 2020 at her home in Morgantown.
Janet was born October 2, 1953 in Compton, CA, a daughter of the late Bobby Gene Clarkson and the late Donna Mae (Lewin) Clarkson.
Survivors include her adoring husband of nearly 15 years, Glenn Richard Pearl; her four children, Carri McIver and husband Michael of West Haven, UT, Elizabeth Slaughter, Meagan Schrecengost and husband Scott of Berthoud, CO and Jordan Don Carter of Ogden, UT; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother Ronnie Clarkson and wife Cheryl of La Habra, CA; and her constant canine companion, Valentino.
Janet loved her family and was so proud of each of her children. She had a way of making anything she touched beautiful.
She enjoyed painting, gardening, watching old movies, singing Karaoke, and summer nights in her back yard listening to music with the love of her life, Glenn.
Janet spent 26 years as a retail operations manager with two Fortune 500 companies.
Janet's children want to acknowledge the care, and unending love given to her by her husband Glenn. In the face of Alzheimer's, Glenn made it possible to allow Janet to remain cared for in their home and be surrounded by all the things she held dear - even while still working full time. For this, they are eternally grateful.
To her grandkids, Taylor, Adrienne, Gage, Emma, Bailey, Addison, Madilyn, Emery, and Ridley, always remember…Nanny Janny loves you. Her family knows they will see her again, but for now, they say goodbye.
Interment will take place in the West Haven City Cemetery, West Haven, Utah. following a private viewing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory by made to the .
Burial under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020