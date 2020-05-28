|
Janet Walton Nord
1938 ~ 2020
Janet Walton Nord passed away on May 24, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah from natural causes. She was born on May 30, 1938 at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City to Jean Thomander Walton and Ivan R Walton. She graduated from South High School. She married Dale Malcolm Nord on September 13, 1956 in Salt Lake City, later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1978. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as a service missionary with her husband for the church Employment Services after they retired. She worked most of her married life while raising her family of four children for the IRS, the VA hospital as a Radiology clerk, as a merchandiser, and for Advanced Care Medical & Oxygen. She loved to travel and was able to go many places with pass benefits through her daughter, who worked for the airlines. She loved her family and friends. She was easy going and had a sense of humor. She leaves behind daughters Stephanie Hammond (Robert) and Lorilyn Kinyon (Dale); sons Brent Nord (Annell) and Darren Nord (Debbie); 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and her brother Ivan Daniel Walton. Preceded in death by her husband Dale Nord, parents Ivan and Jean Walton, brothers Kent Walton and Nyle Walton. Due to Covid-19, there will be a small gathering for her family with a viewing and a graveside service on Saturday May 30, 2020 Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT. This will be a Zoom broadcast event. Please contact Darren Nord at 8018596994 for the Zoom link.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020