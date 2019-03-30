|
|
Janette Thalmann
Milano
1950 ~ 2019
Janette Thalmann Milano, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away Sunday March 24, 2019, after a long 2-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Salt Lake City 69 years ago, she followed in death, her parents, John and Emma Thalmann. Janette married John R. Milano on July 10, 1976. The eldest of four, she precedes in death her husband John, two wonderful children Janelle (R. Chad Cox) and Justin; as well as her siblings, Marie McCullom, Joan Thalmann, and Fred Thalmann. She leaves behind the shining light of her life, her five-year-old granddaughter Cambria, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Janette's primary loves in life included her family and friends, her educational profession and travel. Her lifelong friend of 47 years, Martha Kelly, worked alongside Janette in special education for Jordan District, as well as in administrative roles. Her caring philosophy endeared her to her teachers, students and parents alike, whether as a Vice Principal at Crescent Middle School, or as Principal at both Crescent Elementary and South Hills Middle.
Following a short 2-month retirement from Jordan SD, she went back to work for the University of Phoenix as a teacher/mentor working with student teachers and teachers seeking administration credentials. Janette was constantly striving to instill in them the skills that teachers need to impact a student's life.
Janette's third passion, travel, started with an announcement that her honeymoon would be traveling through Mexico by camper back in 1976. Her most recent trip to Hawaii in December 2018 was preceded by notable trips that included Italy, Ireland, Australia, a Rhine River cruise and many others.
There will be a viewing for friends and family Monday April 1st from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 East 7800 South Cottonwood Heights. A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 AM Tuesday April 2nd followed by the graveside ,interment at Memorial Estates at the above address.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research at www.5forthefight.org or call 1-800-227-2345 to donate by phone. Extended obituary posted online at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019