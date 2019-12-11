|
|
Janice A. Elmer
May 29, 1940 ~ Dec 5, 2019
Janice Adams Elmer our beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend left this earth to begin a new adventure on December 5, 2019 due to cardiac issues. Born May 29, 1940 to Dorothy Hill Adams and Allen Alma Adams in Layton, Utah. Janice graduated from Davis High School in 1958 and attended the University of Utah where she met the love of her life Charles Erland Elmer. They were married December 4, 1959 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Janice worked in financial institutions for most of her career. She was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Sugarhouse, she was the first woman to join that club. She is survived by her husband; Charles Erland Elmer, son; John Allen, daughter; Elizabeth (Ramon), granddaughter; Elizabeth grace and brother Roger Bart (Judy) Adams.
Friends and family may gather on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers we request that you donate to the Kiwanis Club of Sugarhouse.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019