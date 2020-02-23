|
Janice Eileen Folsom, 63, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at home with family by her side after battling cancer for the third time. She was born on June 1, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, and was the third of seven children born to Jim Q. and Eileen M. Baker.
She attended Bountiful High School, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Paul Soderberg Folsom, on January 3, 1976. They made their home in Bountiful, UT, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole and Lisa.
She worked as an IT Analyst for the Department of Workforce Services and retired after working for the State of Utah for 38 years.
Janice lived a full and beautiful life and was much beloved by her family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband, road trips with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the St Olaf's community. From volunteering for Harold's Night to organizing coffee and donuts after mass, Janice had an active life in the parish. She will be forever remembered as having a loving personality, being a great dance partner, and a beautiful person both inside and out. Janice will be deeply missed! Her family wishes to express their appreciation to family, friends, and neighbors who have shared their love and support.
Here's To the Original Way Cute Girl!
Janice leaves behind her loving husband, Paul; her children, Nicole (Kevin) Harley, Lisa (Nathan) Dodd; and her three grandchildren: Lucas, Eva, and Andie.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 5:00 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., Bountiful, Utah.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 277 E. 1800 S., Bountiful, Utah.
In memory of Janice and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic School at 1793 S. Orchard Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020