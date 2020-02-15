|
|
An amazing Mother, Sister, Grandma passed away with her sons by her side on February 5th, 2020 from a massive stroke. A native of Salt Lake City, she was surrounded by many family and friends that cheered her on until the end. Mom was the driving force of our family, she gave anything and everything to all that needed it. She loved to decorate the house and to have family parties. She loved Christmas, where she would make sure everyone had many presents to open. She loved spending all the time she could at our family cabin. Her other passions were antiques, gardening, her grandkids and great grandkids, and if she wasn't at home… she was downtown shoppin! She was devastated by the loss of her daughter Kris Cates on June 23rd, 2019, then just a few months later lost her loving husband Bill Knibbe on November 1st, 2019. She is survived by her devoted loving sons Karry Kilgore (Claudia) and Kevin Kilgore (Sandi), youngest sister Judy Huntsman, Five Step-Children, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A party to celebrate her amazing life will be planned in the future.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020