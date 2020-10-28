Janice Hickok

Janice Jex Hickok
1941 ~ 2020
Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt has left us to be reunited with her sweetheart Bill. She passed on October 25, 2020 in West Valley, Utah. Since Bill's passing on April 27, 2020, she has missed him terribly, at his burial, she said, "please wait for me Billy, I will join you soon!" Janice was born April 13, 1941, to Maurice W. Jex and Myrtle Leone Sisam.
Janice was a happy and curious child with a gigantic sense of humor that she maintained throughout her life. As family and friends came to visit her in her last couple of days, she was still keeping them laughing. Janice graduated from Granite High School, having made lifelong friends.
Janice met the love of her life, William G. Hickok when he relocated to Utah for work. They were married on June 26, 1965. Together they built a beautiful life, founded on love, respect and partnership. Their greatest joy was the birth of their son, Steven.
Janice, by profession was an accountant. However, her greatest joy was creating and maintain a beautiful home for Bill and Steven.
Her strength was beyond compare, when her tiny body was ravaged with rheumatoid arthritis, when Steven was a child, she was determined it would not get the best of her. She knew that exercise was important in maintaining her mobility. So, she became a huge fan of "Curves" and would even walk there to work out (to be sure she got enough exercise). As was mentioned earlier, Janice had a gigantic sense of humor, each member and extended member of her family have hysterical stories with Janice as the "star." These memories bring joy through this difficult time.
We believe that Janice greatest joy was realized when she became a grandmother and great grandmother. She would famously ask the grandkiddos, "where are my huggie-buggy-wuggies?"
Janice was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The visits from her church leaders always meant so much, especially in her last few days.
Janice was preceded in death by her sweetheart William G. Hickok, parents, sister Charlene, her dear Aunt Patsy, sister-in-law Joy Jex and other extended family.
Janice is survived by her favorite son, Steven (Angela); granddaughter, Gabrielle (Carlos) Sanchez; and great-grandchildren: Paris, Sean, Alejandra, James, Alicia, DaVinci, and Demetrius; brothers, Brent and Darrell, as well as extended (her wonderful nieces and nephews) family and friends.
Steve and Angela would like to thank, Steve's cousin Brittany Ludlow Jensen for her support and care during the last few day's of her Aunt Janice's life. Her kindness will always be appreciated.
A viewing will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the same location: Hunter 11th Ward, 5065 W. Janette Ave. West Valley, Utah. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com