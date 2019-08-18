|
|
In Loving Memory
Janice Larsen Ariotti, 93, passed through the veil peacefully early Friday, August 16, 2019 after a formidable bout with Parkinson's Disease. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and survived by 2 siblings, 2 sons, 11 grandchildren & 22 ½ great-grandchildren. Her life revolved around her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Daughter of the Utah Pioneers, and Garden Club. A viewing will be held Thursday morning, August 22, at the Bountiful 45th Ward located at 115 E Wicker Lane, Bountiful, Utah from 10:00am - 11:30am. A short graveside service will take place after the viewing at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery located at 1640 E Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019