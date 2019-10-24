|
|
Janice Louise
Toloso Harding
7/26/1947 - 10/22/2019
Janice Louise Toloso Harding, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, pastor's wife, neighbor, and friend passed away on October 22nd following an extremely difficult and inspiringly brave fight against brain cancer. She was born July 26, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ron and Doris Toloso whom preceded her in death.
She graduated from Truman High School in Independence, Missouri, and earned a bachelor's degree and teaching certifications from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Though she grew up in Missouri, she also lived in New York, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and - for most of her adult life - in Utah.
She was an elementary school teacher for twenty-five years. She also served alongside her husband as a pastor's wife for thirty-five years. In that capacity she primarily ministered as a church pianist, organist, and teacher. She also regularly served at children and youth camps as well as on summer mission trips. Her missions work took her from coast to coast and internationally to Belize and Jamaica. Though her dream was always to teach, she stayed at home and raised her children until the last one was old enough to go to school full-time. Always a caring and servant-hearted lady, her last ministry was sewing some 200 "Robes for Recovery" given to women receiving chemo treatment at Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years Jim; their children Christy (Tim) Green, Scott (Becky) Harding, and Holly Curby - all local residents; grandchildren Dominic and Isaac Harding, Stetson and Austin Green, Allee and Peyton Curby; also survived by her brothers Rick and Ron (Jill) Toloso.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital along with Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their care during the past several months. The family would also like to thank our neighbors, other friends and church family who provided so much love and support.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1:00 to 2:45 pm followed by graveside services at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. A celebration of life to follow graveside services at 4:00 PM at Grace Community Bible Church, 11592 South 1300 East, Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to brain cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute , Neuro (Brain and Spinal Cord) at https://give.huntsmancancer.org
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019