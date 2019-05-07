Home

Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Leilani Chapel
10375 South Leilani Drive
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Leilani Chapel
10375 South Leilani Drive
Sandy, UT
Janice Marilyn Job Bacher


Janice Marilyn Job Bacher Obituary
Janice Marilyn Job Bacher
1941 ~ 2019
Janice Marilyn Job Bacher, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness. She was born to Jack Wilson Job and Dorothy Beth Welte, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Kenneth B. Bacher and together they had four wonderful children: Stephanie, Mike (Jen), Aimee (Robert) and Marni (Brandon).
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and family members.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 S. State St, Sandy from 6- 8 PM, and again on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Leilani Chapel at 10375 South Leilani Drive, Sandy from 9:30 - 10:45 AM, the funeral service will be at 11 AM. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 7 to May 9, 2019
