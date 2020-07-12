1950 ~ 2020
Janice Prince Powers was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 18, 1950. She went home to her Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020. Janice Prince was raised in Holladay, Utah. She attended Olympus High School where she was a cheerleader. Janice was a true beauty and taught many the art of the pageant wave; elbow, elbow, wrist, wrist, wrist. After a brief modeling career and a stint in computer programming, Janice married Jonathan Reid in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1971. Five children quickly followed: Jenny, Jody, Joshua, Justin, and Jacey. Military service took the young family to many places including the Philippines. The family moved to Murray, Utah after the military, Katy, Texas followed, and they eventually settled in Bakersfield, California in 1987. Janice was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she faithfully served in many callings, but she loved serving with the youth the most. Janice had a way of making everyone feel valued. She never knew a stranger and would go out of her way to ensure all felt included. Janice was the ultimate homemaker and she lived a life of service. She loved cooking, baking, canning, and decorating cakes. After her divorce from Jon, Janice owned several small businesses and worked for the Alliance Against Family Violence, where she took their Mardi Gras fundraiser to new levels. She maintained her membership in the Association of Petroleum Wives and enjoyed participating in their fundraising events as well. Janice had a special way of getting people to part with their money for a good cause. Many people remember her for The Teddy Bear Affair Craft Show. Every holiday was celebrated, but Janice made Christmas magical. She would bring the Christmas spirit to every home she decorated. She had a distinct decorating style, and though many try to replicate it, Janice's magic cannot be matched. In late 2007, Janice met Phillip Powers. They were two peas in a pod from the beginning and married on May 3, 2008. The couple quickly set themselves to travel the world. Their honeymoon took them to Europe where they visited Spain, France, England, Italy, and Sicily. While in Sicily, they were disappointed that they could not explore deeper waters while snorkeling, so the dynamic duo decided to become scuba certified. They then travelled to Catalina, Hawaii, and the Cayman Islands. Janice and Phil retired to Nipomo, California in November 2013. Phil said it best, "To know Janice was to love her, and if you didn't know her, you missed a beautiful flower."
Janice Prince Powers was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease on February 10, 2015. Alzheimer's may have stolen her ability to express her emotions and memories, but it never had enough power to dim her eternal light. She experienced joy through the very end of her life. Janice's beautiful smile and infectious laugh was ever present. When we thanked Phil for everything he has done for our mom, he simply replied, "It was my honor." We are eternally grateful for him.
Janice Prince Powers will be laid to rest in Holladay, Utah at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery on August 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to the restrictions associated with COVID-19, we will have a virtual memorial video followed by a live-stream video of her graveside service. Attendance of the graveside service is not restricted to family; however, all in attendance are asked to wear masks and maintain appropriate physical distance. In lieu of flowers we ask you make donations in honor of Janice Prince Powers to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org/donate
.