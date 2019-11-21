Home

Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Janice Rae Malmquist


1934 - 2019
Janice Rae Malmquist Obituary
Janice Rae Malmquist
July 6, 1934 ~ Nov. 18, 2019
Janice Rae Malmquist passed away with her family by her side at age 85. She was a loving mother, an amazing wife, and a friend to many. Jan was an accomplished professional as an administrative assistant at the U of U. She enjoyed socializing with friends and spending time with her husband. Her warm heart and passion to care for others will be missed. Services will be held on Fri. Nov. 22 at 11 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am prior at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 E. 1300 S. Salt Lake City. For more information on her life, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
