Janice Rae Malmquist
July 6, 1934 ~ Nov. 18, 2019
Janice Rae Malmquist passed away with her family by her side at age 85. She was a loving mother, an amazing wife, and a friend to many. Jan was an accomplished professional as an administrative assistant at the U of U. She enjoyed socializing with friends and spending time with her husband. Her warm heart and passion to care for others will be missed. Services will be held on Fri. Nov. 22 at 11 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am prior at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 E. 1300 S. Salt Lake City. For more information on her life, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019