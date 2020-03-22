Home

Janice Renée Cowley Fowkes


1945 - 2020
Janice Renée Cowley Fowkes Obituary
Janice Renée Cowley Fowkes (Renée), beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister passed away March 19 in Draper, Utah. Born May 18, 1945 in Salt Lake City. She was the youngest child and only daughter of Irvin R. Cowley and Dorothy M. (Jacobsen) Cowley. She attended Holladay Elementary and Junior High, and graduated class of 1963 from Olympus High School. Attended University of Utah and Stevens-Henager Business College. She was sealed to Stephen Vance Fowkes in the Salt Lake Temple September 9, 1966.
Renée served faithfully in many capacities as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including teacher, leader, temple worker, and missionary. She was well respected in her work as a Vice President at Dominion Federal and later as a bookkeeper at Pattie Elementary School in Prince William County, Virginia. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing "Hearts" with her family, especially if she could lay the wicked lady on someone (hopefully a grandson). She and Steve resided in Illinois, Ohio, Utah, and Virginia.
Renée is survived by her husband Stephen Vance Fowkes, and her children Michael (Kimberly) Fowkes, Stephanie (Richard) Rhoton, and Gerald (Becky) Fowkes, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service held. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
