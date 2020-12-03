Janice R. Christensen
1941 ~ 2020
Janice Ruth Christensen passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Her passing comes just 5 days after losing her eternal companion Kent. She leaves behind a legacy of a life lived with passion and commitment to the things she believed in. Mom was born on September 29, 1941, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was the oldest child of Alden and Zelda Nix. She grew up in Copperton and attended the old Bingham High School where she excelled in music, art, literature, and theater. Following her graduation, she attended Brigham Young University and graduated with dual majors in Art and English.
Kent and Janice were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 1, 1964. They lived just a couple of streets apart in Copperton, but the 9 years age difference kept them from becoming a couple until mom was finishing up college. They bought a home in Midvale where they lived for over 50 years and raised their 4 boys. We are grateful for the sacrifices mom made in delaying her professional aspirations so that she could be a full-time wife and mother. Mom's professional career spanned several unique periods. She began as a periodic substitute teacher and occasionally had the opportunity to teach her own children. Next, she worked at Copy Quick where she was a customer favorite and was able to utilize her artistic skills in delivering a wide variety of handouts, programs, and flyers. She finished up her working years at Harmon's grocery where she worked as a cashier, in the deli, customer service, and also as the designated store decorator for holidays. Over the years she made lots of new friends and acquaintances. Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings throughout her life. Her favorite callings were playing the organ and also serving as the ward music chair. Her annual Spring Sing talent show was a neighborhood tradition and yearly highlight. Mom was an exceptional piano and organ player, and she taught piano for many years. Although none of her sons became proficient, she had the pleasure of working with dozens of students who grew to adore her as she helped them develop their skills and a love for music. She was also frequently asked to accompany singers who trusted her abilities to perform even on short notice. Mom is survived by her brother Steve (Mary) St. George, 4 sons Todd (Casey) Midvale, Keith (Valarie) Draper, Van (Lori) Salt Lake City, Scott (JeaLli) Riverton, and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kent, and her parents, Alden, and Zelda. There will be a joint viewing for friends and family on December 5th, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at the Union Park 2nd Ward, 700 East 7500 South, in Midvale. A joint funeral service will follow starting at 11 am. Due to COVID concerns, attendance will be limited to immediate family and invited guests. Those wishing to attend the funeral virtually can use the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/rivertonutahcopperviewstake
.