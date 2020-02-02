Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Janice Thompson Worsley


1962 - 2020
Janice Thompson Worsley Obituary
Janice Thompson Worsley passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 surrounded by those she loved. Born to Carol and Claud Thompson on November 6, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Janice spent her life in Utah. Janice bravely fought the many illnesses to befall her in the last few years, and could always be found with a smile. She is survived by her husband Neal, sons Chad and Tyler, and their partners Cory and Addison, all of whom she loved fiercely.
A viewing and funeral will be coordinated by Russon Bountiful Mortuary. Dates, times, and locations can be found at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
