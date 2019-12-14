Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Beth Petersen


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis Beth Petersen Obituary
Janis Beth Petersen
1956 ~ 2019
Pleasant Grove, UT-Janis Beth Petersen, 63, returned to her heavenly home and was reunited with loved ones on December 10, 2019. Janis succumbed to complications of a recent cancer diagnosis. Janis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 26, 1956 to Keith and Flora Sargent, who preceded her in death. Janis was married to her eternal companion, William "Bill" Petersen and was later sealed to him in the Jordan River Utah Temple for all time and eternity.
Janis was the mother of four children, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Janis lived her life for her family and with each new addition to the family, she freely gave her love. Janis was the kind word and the full embrace. She was selfless and faithful. She was humorous and playful and possessed a contagious laugh. She was all that was good in this world and she will be missed.
Janis is survived by her husband, William Petersen; her children Skye Sargent (Kim), Jesse Petersen (Randi), Adrienne Taeoalii (Josh), and Michael Beavers (Emily); her grandchildren Austin (Laura), Nathanuel (Kristin), Aubrey (Moises), Madison, Anabelle, Elyjah, Nalei, Sale Soul, Quinton, Gabriel, Alivia, Kelsey; and one great-grandchild Sophie.
Graveside services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah on December 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a viewing beginning at 11:00 AM. For online condolences, please visit Memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -