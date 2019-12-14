|
|
Janis Beth Petersen
1956 ~ 2019
Pleasant Grove, UT-Janis Beth Petersen, 63, returned to her heavenly home and was reunited with loved ones on December 10, 2019. Janis succumbed to complications of a recent cancer diagnosis. Janis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 26, 1956 to Keith and Flora Sargent, who preceded her in death. Janis was married to her eternal companion, William "Bill" Petersen and was later sealed to him in the Jordan River Utah Temple for all time and eternity.
Janis was the mother of four children, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Janis lived her life for her family and with each new addition to the family, she freely gave her love. Janis was the kind word and the full embrace. She was selfless and faithful. She was humorous and playful and possessed a contagious laugh. She was all that was good in this world and she will be missed.
Janis is survived by her husband, William Petersen; her children Skye Sargent (Kim), Jesse Petersen (Randi), Adrienne Taeoalii (Josh), and Michael Beavers (Emily); her grandchildren Austin (Laura), Nathanuel (Kristin), Aubrey (Moises), Madison, Anabelle, Elyjah, Nalei, Sale Soul, Quinton, Gabriel, Alivia, Kelsey; and one great-grandchild Sophie.
Graveside services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah on December 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a viewing beginning at 11:00 AM. For online condolences, please visit Memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019