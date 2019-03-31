|
Janis Hottinger Jenkel
1927 ~ 2019
Surrounded by loving family, Janis "Jan" Hottinger Jenkel passed away March 28, 2019 from multiple complications of a stroke. Jan is now chasing new rainbows.
Born August 31, 1927 to Herman and Lily May Shore Hottinger. She shared life growing up with five sisters/brothers and cherished close family ties her entire life.
Jan was a proud 1944 graduate of East High School and attended LDS Business College and the University of Utah.
Shared 46 years of marriage with Paul F Jenkel (deceased 2005) where their adventure included family, travel and their stack of Christmas Cards is testimony to the friendships they established.
Jan started her career at Hill Air Force Base in communications then at the Salt Lake Flight Service Station (FAA) as a Teletype Operator where she retired after 27 years of service with great memories.
Survived by sons Robert (Mary) Hall, Richard (Lindsay) Jenkel, seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild all of who loved their Grandma Poopsie/Jan.
Jan shared a close tie with both her extended Shore and Hottinger families.
Private family gathering is planned for April 5 at Mountain View Memorial Estates at 1:00 PM.
Special appreciation and love to the aides, nurses and staff of Sagewood at Daybreak and Solstice Hospice that gave Jan a safe haven and care. There are angels among us.
For full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019