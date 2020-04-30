|
|
Janis Averett
Patterson
April 5, 1950 - April 26, 2020
Janis Averett Patterson, 70, of Salt Lake City, UT passed away on April 26, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with medical complications.
Janis was born and spent most of her life in Salt Lake City. She was born to Lorraine and Ray Averett on April 5, 1950. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1968.
Janis had one daughter, Jill-Marie, and one grandson, Patrick, who called her "Grandma J." She was a generous, caring, loving, vibrant and fun mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend.
Janis owned her own stock transfer company and worked hard to take care of her clients. She had a free-spirit, and thoroughly enjoyed her life. She was the life of the party and her sense of humor and big personality brought life to any room she walked into.
Janis' other passions were her family, her friends, and she loved all animals. She had a huge heart, especially for the underdog.
She is survived by her daughter and grandson and three sisters: Sherry Gould; Judy Chapman and her husband Scott; Debbie Kimball and her husband Mark. All of her sisters brought her such great joy and helped her immensely with her challenges related to her illness. Janis is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews as well as many extended family and friends.
We miss you already, Mom, and pray that you are surrounded by loved ones who went before you, and that you are at peace.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 2nd from 12:00 to 12:45 PM followed by a graveside service at 1:00 PM all at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.thememories.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020