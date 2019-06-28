Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Fruit Heights 2nd Ward
77 S Orchard Drive (1325 East)
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fruit Heights 2nd Ward
77 S Orchard Drive (1325 East)
View Map
Janith Clark


1938 - 2019
Janith Clark Obituary
Janith Bishop Clark
1938 ~ 2019
Fruit Heights, UT-Janith Bishop Clark passed on Wednesday June 26th at 9:00 in the morning. Jan passed away in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Fruit Heights 2nd Ward, 77 S Orchard Drive (1325 East). Viewings will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main, Farmington, Utah, and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church, prior to the service. To read more about her amazing life visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 28, 2019
