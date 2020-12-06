1/1
Jared Larry Jones
1978 - 2020
Jared Larry Jones
1978 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend left this world and returned home to his Heavenly Father on November 30, 2020, at the age of 42.
Jared was born January 30, 1978, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Larry and Sheri Jones. From a young age, Jared had a passion to work on anything he could, just like his dad. He loved going camping with his family, playing in grandpa and grandma Jones' fields riding snowmobiles, go-carts, motorcycles, and being mischievous with his cousins.
Jared graduated from West Jordan High School in 1996. After high school, Jared worked at Savage Asphalt and then Jones Excavating where he worked his way up to Shop Foreman. He married Mandy Lynn Huntington on February 16, 2010.
Jared left this world too young and he will always be remembered for his pure loving-kindness, innovative mind, and a heart of gold. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Jared had the best sense of humor and was always laughing, joking, and pulling pranks on everyone he could especially his niece and nephews.
He leaves behind his wife, parents, and father-in-law Carl Huntington; siblings Kristen (Mike) Holt, Amie Jones, brother in-law Jesse (Tineil) Huntington; niece and nephews, Morgan, Riley, Gavin, and Kash; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Melvin and Helen Jones, Dean Rappleye, Faye Rappleye, and mother-in-law Cody Huntington.
A viewing will be held December 11, 2020, at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S State Street, in Midvale from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held December 12, 2020, at the LDS church located at 5154 W 7000 S in West Jordan at 11:00 am. The funeral service will follow Covid-19 restrictions. Zoom link upon request. Interment will be in the West Jordan City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
DEC
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
LDS church
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
