Jared Looser
1931 ~ 2020
Jared Looser, 88, passed away at home on March 19, 2020.
He was born August 25, 1931 in St. Gallen, Switzerland. In 1954 he came to the United States. In 1957 he had a sports car related accident that left him paraplegic. For 62 years he endured being in a wheelchair.
In 1986 he married Lia Kilgus, a school friend from Switzerland and one year later they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. They had 34 very good years together.
He was an active High Priest in the 20th ward where he resided for the last 62 years. He held numerous church callings. For the last 28 years he did extraction work for the church. He was an avid genealogist, a work he enjoyed very much. He was a constant example of faith and courage to all who met him and was always happy and cheerful.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lia; brother, Jacob (Rosmarie), and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial, 6500 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, Utah with a family visitation on Wednesday from 12:00 - 12:30 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, SLC UT.
We were blessed in so many ways, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian fund to help those less fortunate.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020