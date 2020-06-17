Jared- I will miss you so much!
You playing with all the kids at the family parties, you walking into the office with your phone glued to your ear, your laugh, you giving so much of yourself to everyone.
You really did have a HEART OF GOLD!
Love- Aunt Melinda ♥
PS..The Bird Crew will never be the same
Jared William Bird, age 37, passed away in the comfort of his home on June 12, 2020, in Draper, Utah. Jared was born on June 27, 1982 to Laurie Murray (Bird) and Kevin Bird. He graduated from Taylorsville High School in 2000. He joined his father's business "Bird Drywall" and was made vice president of the company, where he worked for 22 years.
Growing up Jared enjoyed trying everything he could. He participated in Golf tournaments for the Utah Junior Golf Association for 5 years and went as far as qualifying for the Junior Olympics in Giant Slalom skiing. Inspired by his mother's love for adventure you could find him hiking, golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, or working out at the gym alongside her. Jared enjoyed the fun things in life and would often talk about his annual trip to Lake Tahoe with his father many months before going. He loved family traditions and get togethers, if he had it his way, he'd spend the entire time holding his niece and nephew on his lap while watching any and every sport on tv.
Jared lived his life full throttle, he brought an ecstatic lively presence to any room with his bright smile and blue eyes, he was someone who carried a heart of gold on his sleeve. Jared had two pride and joys, his ride and his fur baby Versace. Taking up 4 parking spaces you could find Versace hanging out his window as they went everywhere together.
Being the vice-president of Bird Drywall Inc. was his absolute passion. Jared lived for his work and brand. You would very often find him immersed in work calls because he enjoyed it even after business hours. It was very rare you would find him not wearing his Bird Drywall brand and tucked in Ariat Boots. If he had the choice, he would put the brand on everything.
Jared is survived by his loving parents Kevin (Sandy) Bird, Laurie (Matthew) Murray; his siblings, Jessica (Curtis) Larson, Jordan Sasaki, Brittany English, Amy (Benjamin) Bird, and Heather (Zachary) Butterfield; his grandparents, MaryAnn Nelson Morgan, Kay and Donald Bird. He is preceded in death by grandfather and idol, William Charlie Nelson, as well as Robert "Bob" Morgan.
Outdoor funeral and graveside services will be held in his honor at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm. We will be uploading a recording to www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial. Jared would love to have all who can make it attend.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.