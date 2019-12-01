Home

Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
(435) 783-4786
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward
201 Sage Street
Evanston, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward
201 Sage Street
Evanston, UT
View Map
Jason B. Parkin


1973 - 2019
Jason B. Parkin Obituary
Jason B. Parkin
1973 ~ 2019
Jason passed away at Life Care Center of Salt Lake City on November 26, 2019. He was born July 4, 1973 in Evanston, Wyoming, the son of Brent and Maxine Crompton Parkin.
His family moved to Park City when he was five years old. After graduating from Park City High in 1991, he attended college at Weber State University and Utah State University.
Jason was an accomplished jr. ski racer. Snowboarding and photography were his passion. In the summer he enjoyed camping, rock hounding and fishing in the Uintas. Survivors include: son, Jason Kaleb Bowen; granddaughter, Aaliyah Bowen; sister, Kristin Parkin and Parents. Preceded in death by his
grandparents: Mary and Junior Crompton and Bette and Leo Parkin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11:30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward, 201 Sage Street, in Evanston,with visitation starting at 10:00. Graveside services will follow the funeral at the Evanston City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Salt Lake City for their wonderful care and friendship.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
