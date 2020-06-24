Jay B. Winger
1930 - 2020
Jay B. Winger
1930 ~ 2020
Jay Bernard Winger passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in South Jordan, Utah. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, June 25, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be by invitation only on Friday, June 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The services will be live-streamed via the mortuary's website. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and share condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
