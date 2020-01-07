|
|
Jay Campbell
1924 ~ 2020
Jay Junior Campbell passed away on January 3, 2020 in Holladay, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 South Neighbor Lane, Holladay, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020