Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cottonwood 4th Ward
5565 South Neighbor Lane
Holladay, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 4th Ward
5565 South Neighbor Lane
Holladay, UT
View Map
Jay Campbell


1924 - 2020
Jay Campbell Obituary
Jay Campbell
1924 ~ 2020
Jay Junior Campbell passed away on January 3, 2020 in Holladay, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 South Neighbor Lane, Holladay, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
