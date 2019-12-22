Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Redwood Memorial Estates
6500 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
11539 South 3420 West
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Kofoed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Jean Brother Kofoed


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Jean Brother Kofoed
08/07/1943 ~ 12/04/2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our mother, "J" due to many years of battling cancer and dementia. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. A celebration of life will follow from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 11539 South 3420 West, South Jordan, Utah 84095. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -