Jay Jean Brother Kofoed
08/07/1943 ~ 12/04/2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our mother, "J" due to many years of battling cancer and dementia. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. A celebration of life will follow from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 11539 South 3420 West, South Jordan, Utah 84095. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019