Jay Merrill Bagley
Oct 14,1925 ~ Nov 15, 2019
Jay Merrill Bagley passed away in Salt Lake City, UT November 15, 2019 at age 94.
Jay was born in Koosharem, Sevier County, Utah on October 14, 1925 to Edward Merrill and Ruby Olsen Bagley. He was born the middle child in a family of seven siblings: Elaine, Melva, Lowell, Jay, Lell, Carolyn, and Fern.
Jay attended elementary school in Koosharem and Ogden through the tenth grade, and then attended Richfield High School. Jay was, in his words, "not a goof off." He got good grades, enjoyed playing basketball and fell in love with a cute girl named Betty Whittenburg. He graduated in 1943.
Jay attended Utah State Agricultural College for his freshmen year and then spent two years in the army in World War II. He spent a year in the Philippines and another year in Japan during the occupation.
Betty and Jay wrote to each other daily when he went to school and during his service, and they married as Jay completed his second year at Utah State in 1947.
He completed requirements for a master's degree in irrigation and drainage engineering in 1952. In the fall of 1954 Jay was offered a position as an assistant professor in the Civil Engineering department at Utah State Agricultural College.
Jay and Betty purchased season tickets to Aggie Football and Basketball games. From that time on they always had season tickets to Aggie games. For over 60 years he was a loyal fan who never left until the game was over whether the Aggies were way ahead or far behind.
In 1958 Jay received a National Science Foundation Fellowship to attend a Stanford University PhD program. Before leaving for Menlo Park, California, Jay and Betty and their children were sealed on July 11, 1958 in the Logan Temple.
In 1959 the Utah Legislature authorized the establishment of the Utah Water Research Laboratory funded by the state of Utah. The National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health. The Water Lab was dedicated in 1965 and Jay became the second director in 1966. He served in this capacity for 9 years before returning as a research faculty member. Jay had numerous research publications and consulting jobs around the country and world.
In November 1987 Jay retired from Utah State University and spent the year in Washington D.C. with the Army Corps of Engineer. He and Betty loved that year visiting historical sites and frequently visiting son David's family who lived in Maryland at the time.
His beloved Betty died on October 9, 2000.
In May of 2001 Jay married DeVonna Rindlisbacher. Together they enjoyed Aggie games, concerts, traveling, and other social activities.
As Jay's capacities diminished, DeVonna became a devoted caregiver. She helped Jay attend the many activities he loved so much. Without her love, Jay could not have stayed in his own home for so long. Jay's children are grateful for the happiness and fun that DeVonna brought to his last years.
Survivors include Jay's widow, DeVonna Rindlisbacher Bagley; Jay's Children: David Jay Bagley of Koosharem, UT, Margaret Meacham (Greg) of Idaho Falls, ID, Becky Malan (Lee) of Ogden, Jeanette Seidelman (Cid) of Park City, and Marilyn Kalbach of Salt Lake City; along with 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Whittenburg Bagley, by all his brothers, sisters, and his parents.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday November 22, at the Dry Canyon Ward 1350 Eastridge Circle. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M. Burial will be in Koosharem Cemetery, Koosharem, Utah on November 23 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019