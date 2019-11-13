|
Jay Ronald Nicholes
1937 ~ 2019
The Nicholes family is sad to announce the death of their loving father, Jay Ronald Nicholes, who died peacefully on November 11, 2019. Jay was known as the "Blonde Greek" and to most others, "Uncle Jay".
He worked for Kennecott Copper, served in the U.S. Army, had a long history of racing, training and loving horses. Jay loved life, especially loved his children, Kevin & Ronna; his three grandchildren, Ashlee, Kindra and Colten; and his three great grandchildren, Addilyn, Peyton and Tucker. His greatest love is his surviving wife, Norma - they were married for 61 years.
Jay was 82 years old, and he would say, "I had a great life and I have lived my life to its fullest". He will be missed dearly. We love you!
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. A viewing will be Thursday 12-1 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019