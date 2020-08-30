1/1
Jay Orin Whitehead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Orin Whitehead
"Chief"
Jay Orin Whitehead, age 78, peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in his Cottonwood Heights home.
Jay was born Mar. 12, 1942, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Orin Kent and Emma Grace Bailey Whitehead.
Jay served as a medic in the Utah Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Trudy Murdock, on Sept. 29, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they enjoyed a life raising seven children, "all boys but six".
Jay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Trudy Whitehead; his son Aaron (Juli) Whitehead; six daughters: Jill Cook; Tracie (Edward) Goettig; Tanya (Nick) Woolstenhulme; Annie (Howard) Mendes; Ashlee (Mark) Jensen; Mandy (Dan) Moore; 22 grandchildren; and sister Sue Ann (Murry) Robertson. Jay was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry.
A viewing will be held Aug. 31, 6-8 pm, and Sept. 1, 9-10:30 am at the Salt Lake Butler Stake Center, 7035 S. Nutree Dr., Cottonwood Heights, UT. Masks required. Funeral services held by invitation only at 11 am Tuesday. Interment in Heber City Cemetery.
For full obituary, visit SaltLakeValleyFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Salt Lake Butler Stake Center
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Salt Lake Butler Stake Center
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved