Jay Teb Dumas
1925 - 2020
Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandpa passed away on October 8, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. He was born in Bountiful, Utah on July 18, 1925 to Herbert Herold and LoVina Comfort Peart Dumas. He married his soul mate Muriel Pace on May 20, 1956. Jay joined the United States Navy September 29, 1942. He was 17 years old. He served on the USS CROUTER as a Coxswain. USN.
He had a long career in the trucking industry and retired from Consolidated Freightway in 1987. His retirement was brief. He wasn't quite ready to be out of the workforce. Then from 1989-2011 he worked many happy years at Brashers Auto Auction with Muriel. There they made many lasting friendships. He left Brashers in 2011.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many different callings: High Priest Group Leader, Sunday School presidency, Assistant Scoutmaster and Scout Master. He loved the Scouting program and working with the youth. He has touched the lives of many through his church callings and temple work. Family was his life. He loved spending time with his grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. He loved hunting, fishing and taking the family to Bear Lake. He was an amazing man. His selflessness and love will always be remembered.
He is preceded in death by his wife Muriel Pace, his sons George, Steve and Douglas, his great-grandsons Brayden Howard and John Henry Kirby, his parents Herbert and LoVina Dumas, sister Zoe, brothers Harry, Juel, Leon, Ohm, Don, Ray, and Dell. Survived by his children, Brent (Debbie) Dumas, Debby (Neal) Howard, Kristy (Robert) Pahl, and Nancy Andersen, and his many grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the LDS Chapel, 7699 S. Chad Street (765 East), Midvale, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral at 9:45 AM. Masks are required. Interment will take place at the American Fork Cemetery at 26 W. 600 N., American Fork, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
