On October 21, 2020 Our whole world was shattered by the unexpected and tragic passing of our Jayders.
Jayden was the most kind and caring person to everyone around him, his smile would light up any room. He had the biggest heart imaginable. His smirky little grin and gentle tenderness will be deeply missed. If you knew Jayden you would know that he had an amazing sense of humor, he loved to make people laugh. He was so handsome, earning the nickname of "model".
Our world is darkened by his sudden absence from our lives. We will forever remember our Jayders as the most patriotic person you could find. We will find comfort in the things he loved such as camping and fishing. His most prized possession was his 1991 Jeep Cherokee. He spent countless hours fixing and modifying his beloved Jeep.
Jayden was a senior at Taylorsville High School and he hoped one day to become a welder.
We are lost and heartbroken. We will miss our sweet Jayden every second of everyday. We pray that he is at peace in heaven.
Jayden is survived by his Father Mike Benson (Amanda), Mother Sabrina Ahmad (Michael), siblings Azia, Preston, Jordan, Makaylah, Damon and Makynlee, grandparents Michelle & Adam Houasli, Lynn Itchon, Scott & Krystal Benson, great-grandmother Carol Moore and aunt and uncle Liala and Zeth Docter.
A Graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00pm. At Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 East 10600 South Sandy, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (www.suicidepreventionlifeline.com
). If you or anyone you know is considering harming themselves in any way, please call 1-800-273-8255.
