Jayne Cleone Weggeland Robbins - 84, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family in her Draper home on September 10, 2019. She was born to adoring parents, Henry Norman and Martha Cleone Southwick Weggeland on March 8, 1935. At the tender age of 19 she took a chance to go on a blind date with Burtis (Bud) France Robbins Jr. which blossomed into a 65-year love story when they married soon after in the Salt Lake Temple on November 11, 1954. They are the parents of nine children and 19 grandchildren. Jayne is preceded in death by sons, Joseph and Andrew. Jayne is survived by her husband, Bud, their seven children: Juliana (Rodney) Besler, Matthew (Laurie), Mark (Melanie), Rebecca (Alan) Hess, Cynthia, Peter (Sherri), Benjamin (Kim), and brother: Judd (Julie) Weggeland.
Jayne's most prized possessions were her family and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she deeply devoted her entire life to both through selfless service by being in the right place at the right time. She was generous to a fault and gave her all to every endeavor. Her attitude of life was to include everyone, there was always room for one more and always enough to share. The source of shining light that emanated from Jayne came from her unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and her love of others.
Please read more of her legacy at www.HolbrookMortuary.com and join us in her life celebration: Services will be 11 am on Tuesday, September 17, Mountain Point 4th Ward, 498 E. Hollow Creek (14085 S.) Draper, Utah. Friends may call Monday, September 16, 6-8 pm at the church, and Tuesday 9:30 -10:30 am at the church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019