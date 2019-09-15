Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountain Point 4th Ward
498 E. Hollow Creek
Draper, UT
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mountain Point 4 th Ward
498 E. Hollow Creek
Draper, UT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Point 4 th Ward
498 E. Hollow Creek
Draper, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Cleone Weggeland Robbins


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Cleone Weggeland Robbins Obituary
Jayne Cleone Weggeland Robbins - 84, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family in her Draper home on September 10, 2019. She was born to adoring parents, Henry Norman and Martha Cleone Southwick Weggeland on March 8, 1935. At the tender age of 19 she took a chance to go on a blind date with Burtis (Bud) France Robbins Jr. which blossomed into a 65-year love story when they married soon after in the Salt Lake Temple on November 11, 1954. They are the parents of nine children and 19 grandchildren. Jayne is preceded in death by sons, Joseph and Andrew. Jayne is survived by her husband, Bud, their seven children: Juliana (Rodney) Besler, Matthew (Laurie), Mark (Melanie), Rebecca (Alan) Hess, Cynthia, Peter (Sherri), Benjamin (Kim), and brother: Judd (Julie) Weggeland.
Jayne's most prized possessions were her family and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she deeply devoted her entire life to both through selfless service by being in the right place at the right time. She was generous to a fault and gave her all to every endeavor. Her attitude of life was to include everyone, there was always room for one more and always enough to share. The source of shining light that emanated from Jayne came from her unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and her love of others.
Please read more of her legacy at www.HolbrookMortuary.com and join us in her life celebration: Services will be 11 am on Tuesday, September 17, Mountain Point 4th Ward, 498 E. Hollow Creek (14085 S.) Draper, Utah. Friends may call Monday, September 16, 6-8 pm at the church, and Tuesday 9:30 -10:30 am at the church.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now