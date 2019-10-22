Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
South Jordan Utah River Ridge 7th Ward building
10124 S. 1300 West
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
South Jordan Utah River Ridge 7th Ward building
10124 S. 1300 West
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.C. Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.C. Glade Perry


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.C. Glade Perry Obituary
J.C. Glade Perry
1954 - 2019
J.C. Glade Perry, 77, of South Jordan, UT died October 20, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. He was born in Vernal, UT, and grew up in Provo, UT. Glade is survived by his wife Carolyn, four children and their spouses, and 19 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan Utah River Ridge 7th Ward building, 10124 S. 1300 West, South Jordan, UT 84095.
Full obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now