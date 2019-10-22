|
|
J.C. Glade Perry
1954 - 2019
J.C. Glade Perry, 77, of South Jordan, UT died October 20, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. He was born in Vernal, UT, and grew up in Provo, UT. Glade is survived by his wife Carolyn, four children and their spouses, and 19 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan Utah River Ridge 7th Ward building, 10124 S. 1300 West, South Jordan, UT 84095.
Full obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019