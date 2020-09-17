1/1
Jean Afton Jones D'Ambrosio
6/16/30 ~ 9/11/20
Jean passed peacefully on Friday September 11, 2020 in the care and presence of her family. The daughter of Varro and Mary Jones, she and her eight siblings lived their early years in Kenilworth and Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended the University of Utah, worked at the Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County Treasurer's offices and was involved in many community activities. Jean married the love of her life George D'Ambrosio and they had a truly magical relationship for 44 years and created a wonderful home life for their children, family and friends. Jean found happiness and energy in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and her love, strength and wise words provided all of us with the ability to face life's many challenges. She brought great joy to all of our lives and we will miss her deeply.
She is proceeded in death by her husband George S. D'Ambrosio, her parents Varro and Mary Jones and siblings Denney, Joyce, Varro, and Phillip. She is survived by her children Laurie (Donald) Welch, Lance (Sylvia) D'Ambrosio, Troy (Paula) D'Ambrosio, Trent (Deborah) D'Ambrosio, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and four siblings. We would like to thank Lydia and Erin as well as the staff at the Coventry. Due to the current restrictions the family will gather for graveside services on Friday September 18 at 2:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn 3401 South Highland Dr. SLC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Covid-19 Community Response Fund https://uw.org/covid19-community-fund/ .

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
