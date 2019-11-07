Home

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest 9th Ward
915 E. 9045 S.
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillcrest 9th Ward
915 E. 9045 S.
Sandy, UT
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Sandy City Cemetery
700 E. 9000 S.
Jean Allen Jackson


1933 - 2019
Jean Allen Jackson returned home to her Heavenly Father as she passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 3rd, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Lee Gordon Jackson; sons Allen (Judy), Greg and John (Kathy); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; brothers Bruce (Jean), David (Susie), Paul (Leslie) and Steve (Marty); and sister Beth (Bry). Her parents Melvin and Erma Allen preceded her in death. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hillcrest 9th Ward located at 915 E. 9045 S. in Sandy. An additional viewing will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM at the same location. Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery, 700 E. 9000 S., at approximately 1:30 PM. Condolences can be sent to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
