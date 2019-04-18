|
Jean Allen Moody
June 19, 1932 ~ April 13, 2019
Jean Allen Moody, our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully by her beloved husband's side on April 13, 2019. Jean was born in Delta, Utah, June 19, 1932 to Charles R. Allen and Agnes Skidmore Allen. Jean was raised in Delta, Utah and graduated from Delta High School. She valued life-long learning and also attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. She married Richard Dana Moody on July 3, 1950. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti, Utah temple. They were blessed with four children whom they raised in Delta, Utah and later in Holladay, Utah. Jean was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving faithfully in various callings. She served with her husband in an inner city mission in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also volunteered for years at Cottonwood Hospital. Jean was a dedicated hard-working employee. She worked at Brigham Young University as an office manager and faculty secretary. The highlight of her career was working at the Church Administration Building as executive secretary to various members of the Quorum of Seventy. She was an example of faithfulness, diligence and service. We will miss her quiet, loving presence and always remember her etiquette, beauty and grace. Jean is survived by her husband Richard, her four children, Joan Bodell, Jill Nicholls, Janet Wilde, and Rick Moody. She had 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Virginia Djahanbani and her brother Charles Allen. According to her wishes a small family memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th 2019, 2:00PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior. The family is grateful for the devoted care from Aspire Hospice and the staff at Legacy Village in Sugarhouse. Online condolences to www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019