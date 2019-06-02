|
|
1934 ~ 2019
Jean Allyn Vallandingham Chamberlain "Grams" passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2019. Jean was born in Florence, Arizona on January 16th 1934 to James Francis Vallandingham and Fern Estelle Thum. She married her sweetheart Norman Vance Chamberlain in 1971.
She received a Masters Degree in Education and was a teacher at Skyline, Detention, Odyssey House and Artec. She is survived by two daughters, Claire (Jon) Steed and Laura Chamberlain, eight grandchildren, Luke, Danielle, Benjamin, Hillary, Dylan, Zade, Leilah and Yasmine and 5 great-grandchildren, Leo, Ethan, Andi, Harvey, Owen and baby due in Oct 2019. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Norm, her mother and father and her only sibling Gerald Hadli. She was also survived by many wonderful and caring friends. Jean will be deeply missed everyday! Fly High with the Birds Mama!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019