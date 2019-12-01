|
Jean Beckstead
1924 ~ 2019
Etta Jean Bailey Beckstead, always known as Jean, was born on June 30, 1924. She joins her husband and loving companion, Kay S. Beckstead, on November 26, 2019. Survived by her children: Gary and Cheryl (deceased) Beckstead, Tami and Brett VanWagoner, Cheri and Mike Shepherd, and Lyn and Bruce Wilson; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 puppies; and her dear friend, Beth Wilson.
Jean was an accomplished artist, mastering the forms of oil, pen and ink. She was an administrative assistant, retiring from the US bureau of Mines after 40 years of service. She loved to shop with her girls and enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. She was always found with a diet coke in her hand and a puppy in her lap. After years of struggling from the effects of numerous strokes, she is finally at peace, returning home to her sweetheart.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, UT. A graveside dedication will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019