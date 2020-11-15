1/2
Jean Bergen Ohai
1937 - 2020
Jean Bergen Ohai, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born December 29, 1937 to Jay Delore Bergen and Margaret Jensen.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 12:00 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.
Complete obituary cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ann Pessetto
November 12, 2020
Jean and I started out as coworkers but became friends. We met at a time of upheaval in her life, throughout which she talked often of her children. She was particularly focused on what her two younger children needed, the two eldest being independent by then, and how she could best guide them through the changes the family was experiencing. Most of all, she loved her children. During the post-Novell-layoff years, we got to work together again! Jean referred me for a contract job that saw me through my last year of school. I credit her with having been in tune enough with the Spirit to make that connection for me. She was generous that way. She was also always up for a dinner-and-movie night at her house, which was so much fun. Her mind and intellect are without peer! She's an exceptional conversationalist who also enjoyed an abundance of talent as an organist, linguist, and writer. No one can or will take her place. She is unique in numerous, wonderful ways, and I will miss her.
Elizabeth Wilcox
Friend
November 12, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
