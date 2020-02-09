|
Jean C. Julian
1932 ~ 2020
Jean C. Julian was born in Murray, Utah on July 31, 1932 to Carmen and Dora Julian. He passed away on February 3, 2020 at home in Murray. He graduated from Murray High School. He worked at Curly's Auto Parts for many years and then Utah Crafts.
Jean was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Miller, his cousins, and good friends.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117, with a visitation at 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Thank you to Murray Paramedics and the Murray Police Department.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020