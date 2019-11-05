|
|
Jean Woodruff
1933 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Jean Eleanor Bloom Woodruff, our loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed from this life on November 2, 2019 in Roosevelt, Utah, at the age of 86. She was born October 20, 1933 in Muskegon, Michigan to Fred and Ellen Bloom. She married Wilford Ensign Woodruff in the Salt Lake Temple on September 8, 1953. She is the mother of six children, 30 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy.
Jean was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in many callings. Together with her husband, she served missions in Manchester, England and the Sandy Institute. She loved working as a legal secretary and for the Boy Scouts of America. Jean was blessed with many beautiful talents. She played the piano by ear, loved to cook, bake, entertain and was known for setting the most beautiful tables. Jean also enjoyed camping and playing games with family and friends. She was a loving friend and made a difference in the world by serving others.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Ensign Woodruff, parents, Fred and Ellen Nelson Bloom, and sisters, Verleen Bloom, Rosemarie Bloom and Ardelle Bloom Jorgensen. She is survived by her children, Laura Jeppson (Paul), Diana Eddington (Keith), Kent (Linda), Linda Fulton (Doug), James (Suzanne), Lana Muir (Russell), and foster children, Clara Jean Schmidt (Everson) and Steven Norwood. She was adored by her children, grandchildren, extended family and countless friends. Jean will be greatly missed by all, but we know she is happy once again in the arms of her sweetheart.
For a more detailed obituary, please see www.hullingermortuary.com.
Viewing:Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 7-8 p.m. Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E. 300 N., Roosevelt, Utah. Funeral: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (viewing prior from 9:00-10:45 a.m.), LDS Glenmoor 7th Ward, 4200 W. Skye Drive, South Jordan, Utah. Interment: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 2:30 p.m., Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd., Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019