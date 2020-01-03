|
|
Jean Fae Howell
1928 - 2019
Born December 7, 1928 along with her identical twin sister Catherine "Katie" to John Herr and Margaret Elder Harnish in Omaha, Nebraska. Jean and Katie grew up in a loving family with their older brother John and younger sister Margaret. Jean was raised and educated in Omaha.
She married John Charles Howell on May 14, 1949 in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister Katie and William Feeney. John and Jean loved and cherished each other for 70 years until his passing earlier in 2019. Jean was an incredible mother. She dedicated her life to raising her 6 children: Deborah (David) Murdock of Salt Lake City, UT; John Gregg of Hermiston, OR; Charles (Sue) Howell of Cheyenne, WY; Douglas (Terry) Howell of Salt Lake City, UT; Mary (Scott) Hockin of Salt Lake City, UT and Ted (Brenda) Howell of Salt Lake City, UT. Also survived by her twin sister Catherine Feeney of Johnston, IA; sister-in- law Beth Harnish of Corona, CA; brother-in-law Robert L. (Betty) Howell of Elkhorn, NE and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John, parents, grandparents, granddaughter Madeline Hockin, brother John Harnish, sister Margaret Foster, brothers-in-law William Feeney, Roy Foster and sister-in-law Helen Howell.
Jean was a faithful member of her beloved Saint Paul's Episcopal Church and a devoted member of Chapter N, P.E.O. The devotion and care that she showed to all was second to none, spending long hours feeding the homeless at Saint Paul's Food Pantry.
Jean and John enjoyed their many family gatherings and road trips traveling in all fifty states and several foreign countries.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services.
The family invites you to attend a reception to be held after the services in the Chateau at the Rose Shop on the grounds of Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Online condolences welcomed at www.larkincares.com. Donations to in Jean's name would be very much appreciated by the family.
An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020